Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to introduce the governor of Rhode Island, the mayor of Boston and a small-business advocate from California as the newest members of his economic team. Biden has announced that Gov. Gina Raimondo is his choice to become commerce secretary, Mayor Marty Walsh as his candidate for labor secretary and Isabel Guzman to lead the Small Business Administration. Biden planned to introduce them to the public during an event Friday in Wilmington, Delaware. With the picks, Biden moves a step closer to completing a Cabinet he has pledged will be the most diverse in history.