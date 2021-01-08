Can Trump be charged with inciting a riot? Legal bar is high

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top White House lawyer has repeatedly warned the president that he could be held responsible for inciting Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol. But the standard for legal liability is high under court decisions reaching back 50 years. According to White House aides, the admonitions from presidential counsel Pat Cipollone were delivered in part to prompt Trump to condemn the violence that was carried out in his name and to acknowledge that he’ll leave office in less than two weeks. Trump followed through in a video from White House on Thursday. But the promise of a wide-ranging aggressive investigation by federal prosecutors of Wednesday’s events has raised the question of Trump’s role in the mayhem.