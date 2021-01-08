Community paramedicine, potential solution to hospital overcrowding

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Community paramedicine may not be a household term yet, but the idea may catch on quickly.

"Instead of transporting, we would be doing more of the treating," Stacey Hicks, CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad, said. "If you would call 911 with just a general illness, our paramedics would come. They would evaluate you, and if there was something like a cold, or something like that, then we'd be able to give medications and IV's."

Paramedicine offers a potential solution to keep patients with minor illnesses out of hospitals, opening up bed space for patients with more urgent needs. The state of West Virginia said it recognizes the need to open up more hospital beds, but the challenge is finding people to care for the patients in those beds.

"Certainly as we look at the potential to have paramedics be part of that expansion plan related to health care expertise and healthcare workers, as well as looking at being able to identify other people that can be part of that group, that can stand in as needed, is really crucial to our plan," Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, said.

In Mercer County, Princeton Rescue Squad said it's already prepared for that plan to be implemented.

"We have at least three, right now, that are certified in community paramedicine. And just recently, our education center was issued a license to start teaching community paramedicine classes, so once they are ready to roll this out, we'll be taking off running," Hicks said.

Hicks emphasized how important this program could be, should it be implemented... especially in caring for the elderly population.