David-Goliath: Rivera eyes 2nd W with sub-.500 playoff team

Coach Ron Rivera and Washington take a 7-9 record into a first-round NFC playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington is just the third team with a losing record to win its division. But the NFC East champion can take heart from knowing that the two previous sub-.500 clubs in that situation both won their playoff openers. And one of those was the Carolina Panthers a half-dozen years ago, when they were coached by Rivera. Their opponent in the wild-card round was Arizona, which was coached at the time by Bruce Arians, who now runs Tampa Bay.