Grace excited to work in southern West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital appointed a new Interim CEO this week.

Michael A. Grace, MBA, FACHE has taken the reigns as part of the hospital's partnership with WVU Medicine.

Grace is a healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital.

WVVA sat down with Grace to discuss his goals during his time at PCH.

"I look forward to meeting a lot of people, I look forward to allowing Princeton to continue to provide excellent patient care and enhancing that through the relationship with WVU Medicine," Grace said. "One thing about me, I'm a visible person. You will see me in the hallways of Princeton Hospital. If and when you're here - I hope not, we hope you don't need us - but if you do need us, we're here for you. And always feel free to pull me aside and say hello. I'd love to meet as many people as I can."

Grace is in the process of obtaining his Doctorate at the University of Southern California studying Organizational Change and Leadership. He's set to graduate in May 2021.