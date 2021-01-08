‘He’s on his own’: Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Two days after thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump sits at the most isolated moment of his presidency. His allies across Washington have begun to desert him, two Cabinet members and at least a half dozen aides have resigned, and a handful of congressional Republicans are openly considering whether he should be forced out before his scheduled Jan. 20 departure. They all blame Trump for inciting this week’s violent insurrection that killed at least five people — including a police officer — and desecrated the ultimate symbol of American democracy. There is a growing sense that the disgraced president is forever tarnished.