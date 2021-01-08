Kim vows to improve ties with outside world at party meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stressed the need to drastically improve his nation’s ties with the outside world. State media say he also reviewed relations with rival South Korea on the third day of the ruling Workers’ Party’s first congress in five years. The report didn’t explain what diplomatic steps Kim said he wants to take. Observers have expected him to use the party meeting to send conciliatory gestures toward Seoul and Washington as he faces deepening economic troubles at home. Earlier, Kim admitted his economic plans have failed and vowed to set new goals. He also said he would bolster his country’s military.