Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft is arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested Thursday in her home state of California. Booking documents show that Miya Ponsetto was jailed in Ventura County. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to speak with Ponsetto earlier Thursday, following days of intense media coverage of the fracas at the hotel and demands by the teen’s family that she face criminal charges. Ponsetto’s lawyer told The Associated Press her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful for her Dec. 26 conflict with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at Manhattan’s Arlo Hotel.