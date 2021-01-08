Miami coroner reviewing doctor’s death 2 weeks after vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The medical examiner’s office in Miami is looking into the death of a doctor who died two weeks after getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer said in a statement Friday that it didn’t think there was any direct connection to the vaccine. The medical examiner’s office in Miami said Friday that it is investigating the death along with the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Samples from an autopsy conducted this week were sent to the CDC. Pfizer said the death involved a “highly unusual” and severe case of a condition that can cause internal bleeding.