Mountain Lions split MEC openers with Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mountain East basketball returned to the court after more than nine months on Thursday. Both Concord squads started off their seasons up in Charleston.

The Lady Lions struggled early with offense, scoring just 20 first half points in a 69-56 defeat.

Riley Fitzwater scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five blocks to her stat line. Alexis Phillips went for six points and eight rebounds.

Concord turned the ball over 25 times, however, which led directly to 27 Charleston points. Dakota Reeves was UC's leading scorer with 17 points.

The Concord men had to hold off a last-second look from the home team, but they pulled out a 64-62 victory.

David Mulumba notched his fifth career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore Ethan Heller led the Mountain Lions with 18 points.

Concord will play their home openers against West Virginia State on Sunday afternoon at 2 and 4 p.m.