Munoz, Longwood host Campbell

Campbell (5-6, 1-3) vs. Longwood (2-10, 1-5)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cedric Henderson Jr. and Campbell will face Juan Munoz and Longwood. The junior Henderson is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Munoz, a senior, is averaging eight points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Fighting Camels are led by Henderson and Jordan Whitfield. Henderson has averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while Whitfield has put up 13.8 points per game. The Lancers have been led by Munoz and Justin Hill, who have combined to score 22.5 points per contest.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lancers have given up only 66.7 points per game to Big South opponents so far, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 23.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 62.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Longwood is 0-10 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Camels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Campbell has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 75.5 points per game.

