No. 19 Clemson seeking historic streak at North Carolina

No. 19 Clemson gets a chance at history this weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference:. Its first ever win streak at North Carolina. The Tigers are tied with 19th-ranked Virginia Tech as the highest ranked teams in the conference. They snapped their 0-59 mark at Chapel Hill a season ago and play the first of two games against the Tar Heels this season on Saturday night. Clemson has rallied late in its past three ACC games, starting with a 77-67 win over then-18th-ranked Florida State on Dec. 29. North Carolina plays at Clemson on Feb. 2.