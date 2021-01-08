Skip to Content

Official: Virginia Inmate dies of self-inflicted injury

6:54 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who was found unresponsive at a Virginia jail has died of an apparent self-inflicted injury. Riverside Regional Jail spokesperson Lt. Charlene Jones said in a news release that 51-year-old Sean Burke died Monday. Burke was being held at the jail on a felony drug charge following his Oct. 9 arrest. Jones says jail staff conducted CPR on Burke when they found him unresponsive in his cell during the evening. Paramedics had also assisted. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Burke was scheduled to appear in court earlier that day. Jones says it appeared he committed suicide. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content