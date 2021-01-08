Officials: Benjamin Kickz charged with stealing phone

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a social media personality known for selling high-end sneakers to celebrities and other wealthy clients stole a man’s phone at a South Florida hotel before his entourage beat the man up. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Benjamin Kapelushnik known as Benjamin Kickz, was arrested Thursday and charged with strongarm robbery. Investigators say the theft occurred New Year’s Eve at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. Officials say the confrontation began after Kapelushnik accused a 19-year-old man of taking Kapelushnik’s photo without his permission.