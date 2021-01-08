One man dead after hit-and-run in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - One man is dead after a hit-and-run in Mercer County.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's office say it happened in the area of Dairy Queen on Oakvale Road in Princeton around 8pm Thursday night.

They say a 28-year-old male was initially struck by a black vehicle. He remained in the roadway for an estimated 10 to 15 minutes before drivers noticed. During that time, deputies say he was struck by a second vehicle, and that driver called 911.

He was transported to Princeton Community Hospital, where he later died.

Deputies are seeking the public's assistance. If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 304-487-8364. Tips can also be emailed to Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers (ssommers@wvmcs.org) or Detective M. T. Hatfield (m.t.hatfield@wvmcs.org).

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is also asking garages, body shops, etc. to be on the lookout for suspicious repair requests.