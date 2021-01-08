Plans call for solar facility at brownfield site

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say plans call for a West Virginia site that was designated as a brownfield to be turned into a solar production facility. The Journal reports the Berkeley County Council announced on Thursday that Colorado-based Torch Clean Energy plans to install a $100 million solar electricity production facility at the former Dupont Potomac River Works explosives manufacturing facility. County officials shared a company statement that says a 100-megawatt solar array is planned on 750 acres of land with very limited potential use. The company said it hopes to begin construction this year and have the facility operational next year.