Prosecutor wants bail revoked for man facing weapon charges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia authorities are asking to revoke the bail of a Virginia man arrested in November on weapons charges after travelling to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted, saying he attended Wednesday’s insurrection at the US Capitol building. Joshua Macias, who drove to Philadelphia in a Hummer adorned with QAnon stickers and carrying multiple weapons, has been free on $750,000 bail. Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to revoke that bail, saying Macias’ social media posts, one of which they say showed him inside the security perimeter at the Capitol, Wednesday show he “at minimum” violated the terms of that bail.