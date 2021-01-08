Raleigh County distributes first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - There were 500 doses of the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine distributed by the Beckley Raleigh County Health Department in a drive through event on Friday.

People aged 80 and older showed up to get the first of the two shots needed for protection against COVID-19.

Amber Humphrey, an RN with the Beckley Raleigh County Health Department, said they were excited about one of the most vulnerable segments of the population.

"The whole mission of this vaccination program is to help save our wisdom and make sure we get that out to the population who is at most risk for the complications of this disease and hopefully that will help control the spread," said Humphrey.

William Chensley, a community member who received the vaccination, said the key to opening the door to family visits, noting the time already lost with them can't replaced.

"We've had to stay away from most of the family especially great grand kids and we're getting too old to lose that much time with them," said Chensley.

There was a line of vehicles carrying people eager for their inoculation against COVID.

For many of those vaccine recipients, such as Daisy Donald and Richard Spooner, the wait was worth it.

"I'm glad I waited and I'm glad it's over with because I'm past 80 so it's a wonderful thing," said Donald. "My encouraged me, and I'm glad I came."

"I just had my shot in the arm, and it was very easy," said Spooner. "I reccommend it to anybody."

Public health leaders say that the next available round of dosages of the vaccine will depend on availability.