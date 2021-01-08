Scattered snow showers with light accumulations move in

Precipitation is starting to funnel in this morning mainly in the form of snow. At times some rain will be mixed in as temperatures will try to warm slightly above freezing. Highs will be in the 30s today.

Slick spots are possible during today and tonight. Most of the snow will stay compacted to our south as a low pressure system continues to track out towards the sea.

Light accumulations are possible for our viewing area though! Wythe, Bland and Tazewell counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 12AM Saturday.

Accumulations don't look too high, but could cause a nuisance. Generally areas north of highway 460 will see lesser amounts around a trace to one inch is possible. Along and south of highway 460 higher totals are expected. Roughly 1-2 inches is possible.

Scattered snow showers will be on and off throughout today. Most of the precipitation will wrap up during this evening. Overnight expect mostly dry and cloudy conditions. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Saturday's highs will only warm into the upper 20s and 30s with decreasing clouds. Sunday we are looking mostly sunny and dry as high pressure sticks around. Another shot for some rain/snow is possible later Monday and into Tuesday. Stick with WVVA for the details.