Capitol siege by pro-Trump mob forces questions, ousters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters has raised painful new questions across government. The tragedy deepened late Thursday as a Capitol police officer injured in the melee died, the fifth death related to the riot. Discussions are underway about Trump’s fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party. One Republican lawmaker publicly joined Democrats in calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to force Trump out. Lawmakers announced a review of Capitol police actions. Meanwhile, Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.