Snow ends tonight; we’ll be dry but chilly into Saturday!

An area of low pressure brushing us to the south brought light to moderate snow accumulations today close to and south of HWY 460 (mainly during the morning). Up until sundown, temps will be above freezing for most, allowing for more rain to mix in with snow, and less snow to stick the roads. Snow showers will wind down through sundown and eventually end tonight.

With temps dropping into the 20s for most, SLICK ROADS will remain a concern, especially with re-freezing possible, especially on untreated roadways. PLEASE BE CAREFUL!

High pressure will slide further toward us from the northwest as we head into Saturday. While we will likely wake up to lots of clouds early tomorrow, we will dry out and see more sunshine by Saturday afternoon. It will still be a cold one however, with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s! Tomorrow night looks cold and mainly clear with lows in the 20s and teens.

Temps will rebound on Sunday, getting closer to the 40 degree mark by Sunday afternoon. We look sunny then as well. Our next chance of rain and/or snow looks to be Monday PM-Tuesday AM....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10 and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!