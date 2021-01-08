States to receive initial $3 billion infusion for vaccines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State and local governments will be receiving their first infusion of federal money to support vaccination efforts against the coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says $3 billion for vaccine efforts should go out to states by Jan. 19, along with $19 billion of additional aid for coronavirus testing and contact tracing. The money comes from legislation passed at the end of last year. Early vaccination rates have lagged behind expectations in some states. The executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers says the federal money should help states boost staffing to distribute the vaccines.