Stills named Consensus All-American

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named a 2020 Consensus All-American, as decided by the NCAA.

Players must earn First Team consideration from at least three of five outlets recognized by the NCAA (AP, American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News).

Stills earned Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year honors this season after finishing with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles and an interception.

"This is a proud moment for Darius, his family and the WVU football program," WVU head football coach Neal Brown said in a statement. "He is very deserving of Consensus All-America honors. He has been a great representative of the Mountaineer football program on and off the field, the University and the state. We are proud of Darius and what he has meant to this program, especially that he will be leaving WVU with his degree."

Stills becomes just the twelfth Consensus All-American in school history and the first since Dan Mozes and Steve Slaton.