Skip to Content

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant

4:20 pm Coronavirus
MGN_1280x960_01223C00-XGHOM

NEW YORK (AP) - New research suggests the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech can still work against a mutated coronavirus.

Two easier-to-spread new variants of the virus have the world on edge.

One was first discovered in Britain, the other in South Africa, but they share a common mutation.

Pfizer researchers say laboratory testing shows that mutation doesn't block the vaccine.

But more tests are needed to see if an additional mutation is cause for concern.

The preliminary study was posted on an online research site late Thursday and has not been reviewed by other experts.

mlane

More Stories

Skip to content