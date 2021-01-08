Skip to Content

Tennessee signs Virginia Tech QB Hooker as graduate transfer

2:48 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has signed Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker as a graduate transfer, bolstering the position after a pair of Volunteers decided to transfer. Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Hooker’s signing Friday. Hooker will start at Tennessee this semester. Hooker has two years of eligibility remaining. A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Hooker started 15 of 25 games the past four seasons at Virginia Tech. He has thrown 22 touchdown passes and run for 15 more. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content