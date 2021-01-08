Tennessee signs Virginia Tech QB Hooker as graduate transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has signed Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker as a graduate transfer, bolstering the position after a pair of Volunteers decided to transfer. Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Hooker’s signing Friday. Hooker will start at Tennessee this semester. Hooker has two years of eligibility remaining. A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Hooker started 15 of 25 games the past four seasons at Virginia Tech. He has thrown 22 touchdown passes and run for 15 more.