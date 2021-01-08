US consumer credit up 4.4% in November, best in 5 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing rose 4.4% in November, its strongest showing in five months. The advance was led by strong gains in auto and student loans, which offset a drop in credit card borrowing. The Federal Reserve said the 4.4% rise represented an increase of $15.3 billion, the best showing since June. Borrowing for autos and student loans increased by $16.1 billion, while borrowing in the category that includes credit cards fell by $786.7 million after a larger $5.5 billion drop in October. The drop in credit card use was an indication that consumers remain cautious about spending amid a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.