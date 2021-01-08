US intel community expands with Space Force unit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. intelligence community has gotten bigger with the addition of the Space Force. The Space Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Enterprise became the 18th member of the spy community Friday. It has not been expanded since 2006, when the Drug Enforcement Administration’s intelligence unit became a member. National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said the move reaffirms the U.S. commitment to secure outer space as a safe and free domain for America’s interests. In December 2019, President Donald Trump celebrated the launch of Space Force — the first new military service in more than 70 years — calling it the “world’s new war-fighting domain.”