West Virginia high school athletes, coaches protest at state capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Groups of high school students, coaches and parents chanting "Let Us Play" gathered outside the state capitol in Charleston on Friday.

Winter sports in the Mountain State were originally scheduled to return on Monday, January 11. However, in late December, Governor Jim Justice made the call to push that start date to March 1.

Many protesters were hopeful their efforts might work to change the governor's mind. But, in his press briefing earlier in the day, Justice stood by his decision to delay.

"In this situation, they can yell all they want," he said. "They can yell and bark at the moon all they want. But, I am telling you, without any question, we are doing the right thing here."

Schools in West Virginia are planning to return to in-person instruction by January 19, at the earliest.