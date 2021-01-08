West Virginia man sentenced in post office break-ins

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a West Virginia man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for breaking into a post office. Thirty-year-old Matthew Riffle of Rupert pleaded guilty Sept. 25 and has been in custody since in June. He was also ordered to pay $3,690.42 in restitution for items not recovered and any damage. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office said Friday that Riffle broke into the Springdale Post Office on March 31, 2019, and into the Smoot Post Office on the previous day. Riffle was arrested a couple of days later.