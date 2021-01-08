WV Del. Derrick Evans charged for storming U.S. Capitol

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - A West Virginia Delegate who recorded himself storming the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's riots has been charged, Governor Jim Justice announced during a Friday press briefing.

Delegate Derrick Evans, who represents the state's 19th district, took video of himself and other supporters of President Donald Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol after they breached the security perimeter.

In the video, later deleted from his social media page, he is shown wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door to breach the building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Governor Justice reported Friday that Evans has been federally charged with entering a restricted area.

"This will be something the courts will have to handle," Justice said. "But nevertheless, Delegate Evans has been charged federally by entering that restricted area."

An online petition calling for Evans' removal has more than 55,000 signatures.

However, an attorney released a statement on his behalf Thursday, saying he will not resign, claiming that he was working as an "amateur journalist" at the Capitol.

