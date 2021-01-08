WVDOH: a look inside the trucks on a busy winter day

(WVVA) - Many of our southern counties woke up to a winter wonderland Friday morning. For some, that might prompt staying home for the day, but for others, travel is essential.

Staying home is not an option for many when a winter storm hits, and this includes workers with the West Virginia Division of Highways, who work 12 hour shifts and plow snow around other travelers.

Preparing for a winter storm is part of the job for people working for the Division of Highways. There are two main factors driving their decisions: the official weather forecast and making sure all of their gear is up to task.

"Our mechanics and our operators do a bumper to bumper analysis of the truck to make sure it is prepared and able to perform its snow removal and operations and its application of salt." Joe Pack, WVDOH District Engineer, District 10

We spoke with veteran WVDOH driver Richard Cregger and he tells us the biggest challenge for them is not mother nature. Rather, it is other vehicles not giving them enough room to work.

"When they see the trucks with the flashing lights and everything. If they stay back away from us a little bit and give us time to get everything down and get it cleaned up some. Get the salt put down and stay away from us a little bit. You know not crowd us, it will work best." Richard Cregger, WVDOH Veteran Driver

Cregger adds the game plan is always the same, clear the right lane of the highways first. But Cregger also added that tackling intersections is one of the hardest jobs they have.

"We have to push through the intersection and then back up and then push through it to get the snow off the asphalt. If people would just watch for us when we are clearing those intersections and not run up behind because you have limited visibility in these trucks backing up. It would be great." Richard Cregger, WVDOH Veteran Driver

