$3.7 million from USDA to restore Brush Creek Watershed

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The federal government is allocating more than $3.7 million to Mercer County to help restore the Brush Creek Watershed... enhancing the county's flood-prevention efforts.

Built in 1966, the Brush Creek Watershed has kept many homes in Mercer County from flood damage.

"Really, the flood-control area for right here, was inspired by a 1955 flood, that flooded the downtown Princeton area... where the airport used to be and Stafford Drive is now," Bill Archer, Mercer County Commissioner, said.

But now, Archer said the Brush Creek Watershed needs a facelift.

"Through the years, different parts of the structure have experienced some kind of stress, and it needed to be replaced," Archer said.

U.S. Senators from West Virginia, Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the sum of money from the USDA on Tuesday.

Capito said, "We know all to well the devastating impact that flooding can have in West Virginia." She said it's important communities are protected and residents are safe.

Manchin said the funding will "ensure continued protection for countless homes and businesses." He went on and said he's pleased with the USDA's knowledge of urgency for the project.

Commissioner Archer said the county will also contribute money to the project.

"There is a county match that is going to be required of it," Archer said.

He said the county also sees the project as an opportunity to take on some other long-term improvements at Glenwood Park.

"We would like to be able to work with the various entities, state and federal government, to be able to remove some of that sedentary material that's on the bottom of the lake to make it a more family-friendly area, where people can swim," Archer said. "We already do some paddle-boating in here, but do some additional things like that. It's a popular fishing area and has a lot of recreational potential."

The watershed is designed to temporarily store water from upstream runoff, and then release the water at a rate that would reduce flooding downstream.