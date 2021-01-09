Additional deaths reported from Wyoming County nursing home outbreak

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) A COVID-19 outbreak inside a Wyoming County nursing home continues to grow.



The Wyoming County Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in New Richmond is now reporting seven related COVID-19 deaths, up from four last Saturday.



The new numbers are reported each week on Friday to the DHHR COVID-19 Long-term care database.



Right now, the nursing home still has 16 active resident and four active staff cases.



Since the pandemic started in March, 41 residents and 16 staff members have recovered from the virus.



WVVA News has reached out to the Wyoming County Health Dept. on Friday to learn more about what is being done to contain the virus inside the center.