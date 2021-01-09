Arrested Zimbabwe journalist in prison isolation over COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A prominent Zimbabwean journalist charged with communicating falsehoods has been sent to prison isolation after it emerged that he was likely exposed to people with COVID-19 prior to his arrest. The lawyer for Hopewell Chin’ono called the possible exposure a reason why he should be allowed to stay at home. The prosecution argued he should be held “to keep everyone safe.” Chin’ono is one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, accusing it of corruption and human rights abuses.