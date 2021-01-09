BARH seeing success with new COVID-19 antibody treatment

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Health leaders at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) are reporting success with a new antibody treatment now available to treat COVID-19.



The hospital has two Monoclonal Antibody Infusion treatments available to those battling the virus, both of which have been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.



To qualify, patients must be older than 12 and at a high risk of progressing to severe disease. Patients must also be able to present a positive COVID-19 test and have experienced mild to moderate symptoms of the virus within the last ten days.



"If you can identify if someone is positive, you can develop a course of treatment for them. If they're positive, we can identify them, quarantine them, hospitalize them, and treat them rather than them being positive and known," explained BARH Community CEO Rocco Massey.



At least one risk factor must be present to qualify. Some of the criteria include a BMI greater than 35, Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes, Immunosuppressive Disease, or be older than 65.



Those older than 55 and who have cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or COPD may also qualify. Some teens with pre-existing conditions may also be eligible.



To learn more, visit:



https://arhcovid19.com/arh-covid-19-treatment/