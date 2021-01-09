Bluefield College Football has first practice of 2021

(WVVA)- The Bluefield Rams Football season kicks off in just under a month, and needless to say Head Coach Dewey Lusk is ready for some winter football.

"It's great to be back, the kids are excited, we're excited," said Lusk. "You got the frozen tundra here over at Mitchell [Stadium]."

As exciting as it may be to finally be playing football again, there is still a lot of work to be done in a short amount of time. But according to Lusk, he believes the Rams are as prepared as ever.

Well actually this is probably the easiest if not the easiest installations we've had in my thirty-five years of coaching because we got to practice all fall and spring," said Lusk. "So we're just picking back up where we left off. Normally when you come back in August, you've got 70 or 80 freshmen you've only got 3 or 4 weeks, well all these news guys have practiced for three months. You know we're just ripping out plays like that, and everybody knows where to go and where to line up. Right now we just go to sure up what we're doing be able to get lined up, do our assignments, and get better."

The Ram's first game is on February 6th.