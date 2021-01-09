Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers have pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. Officials are hopeful they are honing in on the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 after sonar equipment detected a signal from the aircraft. The transportation minister told reporters Sunday morning authorities have launched massive search efforts after identifying the possible location of the crash site. More than 12 hours since the plane operated by the Indonesian airline lost contact, little is known about what caused the crash. Fishermen in the area around Thousand Islands north of Jakarta’s coast reported hearing an explosion Saturday afternoon.