COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple Mercer County nursing homes

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Several Mercer County long-term care facilities are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the DHHR, Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation has reported three deaths related to COVID-19. The facility currently has 63 active resident cases and 11 active staff cases.

Maples Health Care is reporting one death related to COVID-19. Maples currently has 35 active resident cases and two active staff cases.

Stonerise Princeton is also reporting a COVID-19 outbreak, with 10 active resident cases and 9 active staff cases.

Princeton Health Care Center is also reporting one active staff case.