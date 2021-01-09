Driver shot, killed after leading Virginia troopers on chase

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed Saturday during a traffic stop after troopers said he led them on a chase, displayed a firearm and refused verbal commands. A Virginia State Police news release said that a trooper spotted the man’s car speeding on Interstate 64 in Henrico County northwest of Richmond. The State Police say the driver refused to stop after a trooper followed and activated his emergency lights and siren. Authorities say the driver then tried to make a U-turn but ran off the interstate and became stuck in a median. Authorities say the driver was shot and killed after displaying a firearm and refusing verbal commands.