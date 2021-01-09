Fallout from U.S. Capitol riot continues with arrest and resignation of W.Va. lawmaker

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The fallout from Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol continued on Saturday with the resignation of a West Virginia lawmaker.



Wayne County Republican Del. Derrick Evans was arrested by the FBI on Friday, charged with entering a restricted area, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.



Just moments before his arrest, his attorney John Byran went on record with WVVA News, offering his interpretation of the video recorded by Evans and insight on the case they plan to make moving forward.



Bryan maintains his client was only taking part in a peaceful protest. "Just the phrase 'we're in' does not indicate criminal activity. If you watch the video where he walks in with the group, you don't see people committing any crimes except milling about inside. In fact, there's a Capitol police officer off to the right. He approaches the officer and the officer doesn't ask him to leave...instead he gives him a fist bump,”



Bryan also said his client was on the other end of the Capitol where the mayhem took place, unaware of the criminal activities unfolding.



"We run into the danger of grouping these peaceful protesters that day with the group of houligans that were bashing windows and breaking into the Senate chamber and Speaker Pelosi's office. Those are the criminals and those are in a different group of people. We shouldn't assume the thousands of people who were there that day are guilty by association for a couple of bad apples that committed criminal acts."



Evans however did clear one hurdle he was facing with his resignation on Saturday. An expulsion hearing was expected on Wednesday when the House of Delegates reconvenes.



Greenbrier County Senator Stephen Baldwin (D) said it would only take a vote by two-thirds of delegates to remove Evans from office.



"Going to be part of a peaceful protest is one thing. But when you go and violate the law and storm the Capitol and the horrendous things that happened there...people died. That's what crosses the line, when peace turns to violence."



In resigning from office, Evans released the following statement:

“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love."

“I take full responsibility for my actions and deeply regret any hurt, pain, or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents, and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God."



The Republican Exec. Committee in Wayne County will have 15 days to make a short list of three candidates to replace Evans in the house. It will then be up to Gov. Jim Justice to pick from that list his replacement.







