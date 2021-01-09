Gondrezick scores 24; West Virginia women rout No. 17 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and West Virginia routed No. 17 Texas 92 to snap the Longhorns’ five-game win streak. Gondrezick posted on her Twitter account that her father, 57-year-old Grant Gondrezick, had died. He played at Pepperdine in the mid-80′s and spent two seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Esmery Martinez had 19 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia (8-2, 2-2 Big 12). Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 points and Celeste Taylor had 10 for Texas (8-2, 2-1).