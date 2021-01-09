Herro’s 31 points lead Heat over short-handed Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Herro had a career-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 128-124. Washington played without its starting guards, Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, who was placed in the league’s health and safety protocol and Russell Westbrook, out with a left quad injury. Center Thomas Bryant, the Wizards’ third-leading scorer, injured his left knee in the game’s first two minutes and did not return. Garrison Mathews led Washington with 22 points