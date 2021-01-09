Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College 61-49

BOSTON (AP) — Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds to lead No. 22 Virginia to a 61-49 victory over Boston College. Sam Hauser scored 17 with 10 boards to help the Cavaliers win their third straight since a defeat to top-ranked Gonzaga. DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 14 and CJ Felder had nine points and nine rebounds for BC, which managed a season-low points. The Eagles have lost eight of their last nine matchups against Virginia. The one victory was in January against the No. 18 and defending NCAA champion Cavaliers.