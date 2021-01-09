Jones’ 3 lifts No. 4 Texas over No. 14 West Virginia 72-70

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 4 Texas to a 72-70 victory over No. 14 West Virginia. Jones took a pass from Courtney Ramey and hit an uncontested shot from the right corner after West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws with 11 seconds left. Ramey scored 19 points for Texas, which trailed for most of the game and had to come from nine points down in the second half. Texas scored the final seven points and avenged last year’s 38-point loss at West Virginia. Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers with 17 points. Derek Culver had his seventh double-double of the season, with 14 points and 16 rebounds.