McDowell County man arrested and charged with drug possession

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - On January 8, 2021, at around 6:50 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the Welch area of McDowell County, resulting in an arrest.

During the traffic stop, 53-year old Curtis Gayle Whistlehunt was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance.

2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance

Conspiracy

Whistlehunt was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Van Dyke and a bond of $80,000 was set.

Whistlehunt was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit and is currently awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.