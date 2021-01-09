Skip to Content

McGhee scores 12 to lead Liberty past Kennesaw State 76-47

9:49 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 12 points as Liberty won its eighth consecutive home game, rolling past Kennesaw State 76-47. Blake Preston had 11 points for Liberty. Chris Parker added 10 points. Kyle Rode had five assists. Kennesaw State trailed 36-30 at the break after Chris Youngblood hit consecutive 3-pointers, but the Owls scored a season-low 17 points in the second half. Youngblood finished with16 points and three blocks for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers added 12 points

Associated Press

