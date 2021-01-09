No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn’t go quietly

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has never been one to acknowledge he’s lost. By his own words, he hates losing. The storming of the Capitol by his partisans this week was the culmination of months of denials that he was beaten in the election — and his lifetime aversion to acknowledging defeat. The post-election turmoil came as little surprise to experts who’ve watched Trump pull out all the stops to win. For four years Trump has indulged and sometimes encouraged fringe groups, advancing their conspiracy theories. They stepped forward as his foot soldiers on Wednesday when he exhorted them to go to the Capitol and fight.