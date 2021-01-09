Routine traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McDowell County

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) A routine traffic stop in McDowell County ended with a drug arrest on Friday.



According to Sheriff James Muncy, deputies were conducting a traffic stop in Welch near 7 p.m. involving a Curtis Wistlehunt. It was during that stop that deputies found both schedule I and III drugs.



Wistlehunt was charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and conspiracy.



He was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and bond was set at $80,000.



He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit as he awaits transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

