Smith out, Heinicke starts for Washington vs. Tampa Bay

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Alex Smith is not in uniform for Washington’s wild-card game against Tampa Bay. Taylor Heinicke starts at quarterback against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Smith’s strained right calf didn’t respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating. The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games. Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.