State lawmaker charged with entering Capitol in riot resigns

A Republican state lawmaker from West Virginia has resigned as he faces charges of entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters. Del. Derrick Evans notified GOP Gov. Jim Justice of his resignation in a letter Saturday, effective immediately. Evans says he takes full responsibility for his actions and deeply regrets any hurt, pain or embarrassment he may have caused. He said he hopes his resignation can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature and can help to begin the healing process.